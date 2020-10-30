Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,778. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,686,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,682,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after acquiring an additional 421,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

