Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $202.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

