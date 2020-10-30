Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETTYF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ETTYF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

