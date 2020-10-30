Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

