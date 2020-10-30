Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.