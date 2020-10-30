Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 110,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $793,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 316.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 319,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

EQR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.