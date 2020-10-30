Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exact Sciences Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.96). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Shares of EXAS opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

