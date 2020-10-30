Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

