Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crocs, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $55.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

