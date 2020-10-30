Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$104.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2020 earnings at $10.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$83.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.49. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 13.1199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$550,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,035. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,716.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,488.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

