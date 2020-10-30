Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,688 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 470,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

EQNR opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Pareto Securities downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

