Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $24,493,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $261,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 825.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

NYSE:EFX opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

