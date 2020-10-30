Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

NYSE EPD opened at $16.83 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.