Entercom Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,086 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 711% compared to the typical daily volume of 627 call options.
ETM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.
In other Entercom Communications news, insider Robert E. Philips acquired 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $50,370.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,330 shares in the company, valued at $190,848.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 341,101 shares of company stock worth $504,409. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETM stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.50. Entercom Communications has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Entercom Communications
Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.
