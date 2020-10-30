Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $118.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.