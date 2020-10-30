Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

