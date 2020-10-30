Endurance International Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,045% compared to the typical daily volume of 441 call options.

Shares of EIGI opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.38 million, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,526 shares of company stock worth $347,351. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 359,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

