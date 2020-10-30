Empirical Finance LLC Sells 18,594 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

