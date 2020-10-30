Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,461.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

