Empirical Finance LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.18 and a 200-day moving average of $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

