Empirical Finance LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.