Empirical Finance LLC Has $508,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

