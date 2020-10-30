Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 212,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 261,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

