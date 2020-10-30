Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,159,000 after purchasing an additional 699,987 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

