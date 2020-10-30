Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) Insider Glenn Willis Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) insider Glenn Willis bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,650,000.00 ($1,892,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.06.

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

