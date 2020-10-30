Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 20,355 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EW opened at $72.91 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

