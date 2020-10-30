Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

ECL opened at $186.94 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average of $199.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

