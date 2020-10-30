ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $5.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

ECNCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC raised ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

