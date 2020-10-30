EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.61

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 1024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 1,190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 42.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.