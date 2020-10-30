eBay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 53,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,527 call options.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in eBay by 13.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,587.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

