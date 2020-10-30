EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $148.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

