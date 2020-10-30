Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the bank on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

