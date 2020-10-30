Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Critical Comparison

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.19%. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Dynagas LNG Partners 10.35% 11.88% 2.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Dynagas LNG Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.67 $930.23 million $5.09 3.10 Dynagas LNG Partners $130.90 million 0.59 $3.62 million $0.02 108.50

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

