Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,287 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,792,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 745.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 668,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 365.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 311,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 244,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $37.83 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $40.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

