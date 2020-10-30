DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

