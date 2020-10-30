Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NYSE DHF opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 107,174 shares during the last quarter.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

