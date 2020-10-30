Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NYSE DHF opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
