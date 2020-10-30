Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Sunday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLOW opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $795.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

