Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DMZPY opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $32.06.

DMZPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

