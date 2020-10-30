Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.95. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

