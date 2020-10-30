DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $438.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $438.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $335.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. DexCom has a one year low of $150.41 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,466 shares of company stock worth $20,298,675 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.