DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total value of $394,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,466 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,675 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $335.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.41 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

