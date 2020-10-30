Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DBOEY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.74.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.