Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNTGY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $13.80.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It also provides surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, waxes, preservatives, silicones, complexing agents, and actives for skin and hair care, sun care, personal hygiene and body cleansing, color cosmetics, and dental and oral care applications; and value-added services.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.