Desjardins Comments on TFI International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

