Denny’s Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Denny’s stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $564.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 679,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,819 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.