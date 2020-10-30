Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 2.09% of Deluxe worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 339.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 52.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $21.78 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $911.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

