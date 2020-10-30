Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4,487.5% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE opened at $228.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $243.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

