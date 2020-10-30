Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 741.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after buying an additional 382,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,316,000 after buying an additional 268,701 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

Shares of DE stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.