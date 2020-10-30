Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $267.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

In related news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total value of $105,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,903.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,236 shares of company stock worth $5,664,601. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.