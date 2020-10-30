Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,600 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the September 30th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union.

